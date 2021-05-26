Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Apple's iPad Pro on a stick, um, we mean M1 iMac scores 2 out of 10 for repairability

By Richard Speed
theregister.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving ripped into Apple's new M1 iMac, the iFixit gang turned its attention to the device's keyboard and the all-important Touch ID sensor. Sensitive eyes may, however, wish to look away from the final repairability score. With access gained to the innards of the new M1 iMac via the screen...

www.theregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Hassan Rouhani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Apple Products#Imac Pro#Apple Ipad Pro#Iphone 7#Apple Devices#Ifixit#Idevice#Ethernet#Tech Resources#Covid#Health#Ai#Brexit#Apac#The Usb Promoter Group#Usb C#Usb Type C#Nokia#Jaxa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Computers
News Break
FTC
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
iPad
Related
TechnologyMacdaily News

Procreate updated with better performance for M1 iPad Pro

Procreate, one of the most popular illustration apps available exclusively for iPhone and iPad, has now delivered full support for the new iPad Pro with Apple’s formidable M1 chip, enabling not only better performance, but also adding more layers. Loved by creative professionals, Procreate has everything you need to create...
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Computersslashdot.org

Apps Reportedly Limited To Maximum of 5GB RAM In iPadOS, Even With 16GB M1 iPad Pro

Despite Apple offering the M1 iPad Pro in configurations with 8GB and 16GB of RAM, developers are now indicating that apps are limited to just 5GB of RAM usage, regardless of the configuration the app is running on. MacRumors reports: The M1 iPad Pro comes in two memory configurations; the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models feature 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB variants offer 16GB of memory, the highest ever in an iPad. Even with the unprecedented amount of RAM on the iPad, developers are reportedly severely limited in the amount they can actually use. Posted by the developer behind the graphic and design app Artstudio Pro on the Procreate Forum, apps can only use 5GB of RAM on the new M1 iPad Pros. According to the developer, attempting to use anymore will cause the app to crash: "There is a big problem with M1 iPad Pro. After making stress test and other tests on new M1 iPad Pro with 16GB or RAM, it turned out that app can use ONLY 5GB or RAM! If we allocate more, app crashes. It is only 0.5GB more that in old iPads with 6GB of RAM! I suppose it isn't better on iPad with 8GB." Following the release of its M1-optimized app, Procreate also noted on Twitter that with either 8GB or 16GB of available RAM, the app is limited by the amount of RAM it can use.
Technologywccftech.com

M1 iPad Pro Teardown Shows How mini-LED Works, Battery Capacity, and Much More

Apple launched the M1-powered iPad Pro with mini-LED in April at its Spring Loaded event. While the new M1 processor was a major upgrade in terms of performance, Apple also adopted the mini-LED technology for a better viewing experience. If you have been waiting for the tablet's teardown to see the internals. iFixit has shared a new video. The M1 iPad Pro teardown reveals how the mini-LED works under the hood along with other details.
ElectronicsHot Hardware

Samsung Might Have A Cure For Apple's iPad Pro Mini-LED Display Blooming Woes

We reported last week that some 12.9-inch iPad Pro owners have been unhappy with the device's all-new Liquid Retina XDR Mini-LED display. Mini-LED brings contrast ratio and black levels that rival OLEDs while delivering an unmatched maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. However, every technology has its downsides, and with Mini-LED,...
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

2021 M1 iPad Pro vs. 2020 iPad Pro: Is It Worth Upgrading?

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Compared to the 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌, the 2021 model features an upgraded ‌M1‌ chip that's faster, a new Center Stage option powered by an Ultra Wide front-facing camera, a much improved mini-LED display that has much better contrast and blacker blacks, and a Thunderbolt port that improves connectivity with peripherals.
ComputersTidbits

I need to replace my iMac but Apple's options aren't suitable

I have a late 2014 27" iMac, 3.5 GHz Quad Core i5 with 32 GB RAM. It’s showing its age and my video card (AMD Radeon R9 M290X 2GB) is not powerful enough for Adobe’s latest version (with advanced features) of Photoshop, which I teach and use constantly. I am dismayed that the new m1 chip is only in the 24" iMac (which maxes out at 16GB and is not user upgradable; a deal killer for me!) The other option is a jump to the tower ($6000 +) with separate monitor, also a deal killer. Or a Mac Mini, which requires a separate monitor (Apple only makes a 32"? Also $$$) So, either I wait for a new 27" iMac with the m1, or buy another Intel model. ??? Any thoughts appreciated, thank you!
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

2021 M1 iPad Pro vs 2020 iPad Pro gaming battery life (Video)

The 2021 M1 iPad Pro launched recently and now we have a comparison of 2021 M1 iPad Pro vs 2020 iPad Pro for battery life when you are gaming. Both tablets features in the video come with the same size battery, the new 2021 iPad Pro has Apple’s M1 processor and the 2029 iPad Pro has the A12Z processor, lets find out which is best for gaming.
ElectronicsWired

Apple’s M1 Chip Has a Fascinating Flaw

Apple's new M1 CPU has a flaw that creates a covert channel that two or more malicious apps—already installed—can use to transmit information to each other, a developer has found. The surreptitious communication can occur without using computer memory, sockets, files, or any other operating system feature, developer Hector Martin...
Computerswccftech.com

User Custom Built a 21.5-Inch iMac With Intel Core-i9 That Beats Apple’s New M1 iMac

Back in April of this year, Apple launched the new 24-inch M1 iMac along with the new iPad Pro models. While the event's main highlight was the iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display, Apple made sure that the iMac received its due performance upgrade. However, it seems that upgrading your 21.5-inch iMac with Intel's Core-i9 processor can result in better performance.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Computersxda-developers

Best external monitors for the 24-inch Apple iMac with M1: ASUS, LG, Samsung, and more!

Apple announced a refresh to its iMac range with a new model at its Spring Loaded event last month. The latest version comes in a variety of colors and is redesigned to have a very sleek-looking profile. It’s also powered by Apple’s in-house chipset, the M1 Silicon. If you’re planning to get your hands on the new 24-inch iMac, especially with a multi-monitor setup, we’ve got some notes for you.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, awesome gaming laptops and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with some great discounts on several laptops. First up, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s proprietary M1 chip is getting a $199 discount on both its 256GB and 512GB storage options. You can get one starting at $1,100 and get twice the storage for $1,300, and the best part is that you can choose any color variant you want, as they are both getting the same discounts. However, we recommend you go for the Silver variant since it’s the one that ages better.