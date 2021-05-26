Cancel
Shadow and Bone Season 2 is not coming to Netflix in June 2021

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s some disappointing news for Shadow and Bone fans. We’re still waiting for Shadow and Bone Season 2. It’s not coming to Netflix in June 2021. If we’re completely honest, we didn’t expect Shadow and Bone Season 2 to arrive in June 2021. After all, the first season only dropped on April 23, 2021. It’s way too soon to think about getting the second season of this awesome YA Netflix series.

