Shadow and Bone Season 2 is not coming to Netflix in June 2021

If you're jazzed for the Netflix live-action Cowboy Bebop series, here's a Cowboy Bebop Netflix update with tons of new details about the adaptation of the anime! The Netflix Geeked Twitter account posted a teaser of the cast, starring John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) and Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), all vibing out to the iconic Cowboy Bebop intro song, TANK!, from the original 1997 anime. Original composer from the Cowboy Bebop series, Yoko Kanno, will be returning for the Cowboy Bebop live action series. While the original composer of the Cowboy Bebop anime series is returning, original anime series creator Shinichiro Watanabe is listed as an associate producer on the Cowboy Bebop live-action series on Netflix, serving as a consultant. The Cowboy Bebop Netflix live action has yet to reveal if Ed will be part of the Cowboy Bebop Netflix series, but fans of the Cowboy Bebop anime series are hoping they'll join the Cowboy Bebop Netflix cast. With a release date announced for this fall on Netflix, anime fans are looking forward to seeing the Cowboy Bebop live action trailer. In other entertainment news, we got new looks at Party Thor, Star-Lord T'Challa and The Watcher in Marvel's What If series coming to Disney Plus! And finally, WB and DC Films are reportedly sending the superhero flick Blue Beetle straight to streaming. This news was discovered after The LA Times published a report about Warner Bros.' movie rollout plans and release strategy in light of the merger between WB and Discovery. With Blue Beetle: The Movie being listed as one of their 'mid-budget DC movies', it'll be releasing exclusively on HBO Max. We'll dive deep into all of these topics on today's IGN The Fix: Entertainment hosted by Akeem Lawanson! #IGN #CowboyBebop #Anime.