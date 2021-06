On the afternoon of Sunday, May 23rd, the Yankees had just won their sixth game in a row and were a half-game out of first place. Since then, they’ve lost six of their last seven games and four in a row. They currently stand in third place in the American League East, with a shot at fourth by evening’s end, five and a half games out of first place. The club in first place is the team they’ll take the field against tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays, winners of 16 of their last 17 games and owners of the best winning percentage in MLB.