Hackensack, NJ

The importance of reweaving stronger social bonds post-COVID

By Susan Bloom
jerseysbest.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past 15 months have brought unprecedented challenges on many fronts — from economic upheaval and business disruption to monumental changes in the way we live, work and interact. No less difficult has been the social isolation citizens encountered as shutdowns, social distancing, travel restrictions, quarantines and masking became the new normal. But, as mental health experts suggest, the social confinement component of the pandemic’s multilayered impact could have some of the most lasting effects on our society.

Health
Coronavirus
Society
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Hackensack, NJbaristanet.com

Where To Get COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Age 12-15

Children age 12-15 were able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting Thursday, less than a day after the CDC gave its authorization to that age group under emergency use. Providers across New Jersey started administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s where you can go to get your child vaccinated:
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public HealthAsbury Park Press

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
TravelNJBIZ

NJ lifting COVID travel restrictions, quarantine rules

New Jersey is fully lifting its pandemic-related travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on May 17. These new rules go into effect immediately, after the quarantine requirements were dropped for fully vaccinated New Jerseyans. Those mirrored similar guidelines put out by the CDC that fully vaccinated people can freely travel across the nation without testing or self-quarantine.
Educationnjbmagazine.com

NJ Schools Will Be Required to Provide Full-Time, In-Person Instruction

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that Executive Order 175, which allowed school districts to provide remote instruction under certain circumstances during the 2020-2021 academic year, will expire at the end of the current school year. “Through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for...
Public HealthPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.
EducationAP

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...