The importance of reweaving stronger social bonds post-COVID
The past 15 months have brought unprecedented challenges on many fronts — from economic upheaval and business disruption to monumental changes in the way we live, work and interact. No less difficult has been the social isolation citizens encountered as shutdowns, social distancing, travel restrictions, quarantines and masking became the new normal. But, as mental health experts suggest, the social confinement component of the pandemic’s multilayered impact could have some of the most lasting effects on our society.www.jerseysbest.com