Dorothy Yaun’s ‘First Face’ wins congressional high school art competition

thedanielislandnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Dorothy Yaun drew a portrait in her advanced art class, it was meant to be a practice piece for a future endeavor. It started as an assignment to tackle the basics, but Yaun put over 30 hours into getting “the face” just right. She focused on the subject’s expressive eyes and deep skin tones, using Prismacolor pencils, textured paper imported from India, and gold leaf pen to create her mixed-media artwork.

