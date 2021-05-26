Using AI to map African cities to improve services and infrastructure at low cost

Attitude Determination and RTK Positioning Using Multiple Low-Cost Receivers with Known Geometry. DO YOU HAVE THE BEST POSITION AND ATTITUDE? No, I’m not talking about your personal life. I’m talking about the location and orientation of a vehicle. We all know that GNSS, perhaps augmented with additional sensors, can provide the position of a vehicle accurate at the few-meter level or so under good conditions when using only single-frequency pseudorange measurements. After all, this is how most consumer-grade receivers work, including those embedded in cell phones. Yes, we can sometimes do better by using dual-frequency measurements such as those obtained by newer cellphone models with dual-frequency receivers, but we need to use carrier-phase measurements to get a significant improvement in positioning accuracy.