Using AI to map African cities to improve services and infrastructure at low cost

By Editor
gisuser.com
 17 days ago

Technology used to map Lusaka, Zambia is replicable in other African cities to upgrade informal settlements and achieve sustainable urban expansion. Leading organisations Ordnance Survey (OS), the International Growth Centre (IGC) and the Commonwealth Association of Architects (CAA) are responding to the challenges associated with urban growth, and the availability of accurate and up-to-date data for creating well-planned and managed cities, by piloting the creation of an automated digital base map of Lusaka, Zambia.

Land Use, Map, Urban Planning, Social Infrastructure, Global Cities, Advanced Transport, Sustainable Growth, IGC, CAA, World Bank, Sub Saharan African, New York University, Zambia Ministry Of Lands, Transport Infrastructure, Infrastructure Investment, African Cities, OS Mapping Data, Urban Investments, Urban Growth, Urban Areas
