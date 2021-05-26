Cancel
Guttenberg, IA

"Reading Colors Your World" summer program theme

guttenbergpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year the State Library provides a summer reading program for public libraries throughout Iowa. This year's 2021 theme — Reading Colors Your World — will cover a broad range of topics exploring humanity, nature, culture, and science as well as developing library programming that encourages libraries and patrons to expand their world. Patrons young and old will be encouraged to be creative, try new things, explore art, and find beauty in diversity through kindness, growth, and community. The State Library supports public libraries around the state and promotes a vigorous summer library program.

