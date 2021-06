Little kids are often excited by the chance to better understand the world around them and that includes exploring through sensory play. One of the easiest and most interactive ways to help kids learn through play is with water. They can see, hear, feel and in some cases taste the water (trying to get babies to not drink bathwater is a constant struggle). Water play has great STEM properties since kids learn about floating and sinking, can see the way water moves through tubes and down rivers, and witness cause and effect in practice (if I throw a heavy ball into the water, the water will splash).