Study Finds CBD Associated with Lower Alcohol Consumption

Though you may look forward to your weekly wine night or thirsty Thursday, alcohol consumption should be practiced in moderation as with any vice. Having too much booze isn't just problematic for our waistline, but it can also impact other areas of our bodies, including major organs, like our heart. If you ever notice questionable reactions after an evening of drinking, you may need to cut back. Here, a nutrition expert divulges the secret side effects drinking alcohol can have on your body—specifically your heart.