Study Finds CBD Associated with Lower Alcohol Consumption
This story originally appeared on Cannabis & Tech Today. Historically, cannabis was portrayed as the scourge of humankind. Films like ‘Reefer Madness’ were coupled with other forms of propaganda and spread throughout the world. That propaganda had one goal — to demonize cannabis users. Cannabis consumers were portrayed in horrific ways that weren’t based in fact in an attempt to convince society that the ‘harms’ of cannabis were significant and factual.www.greenentrepreneur.com