Faster Horses Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi & More

The Faster Horses Festival is officially back.

This year’s event will take place between July 16th-18th, at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. The three-day, booze-soaked festival will feature headliners: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett.

The rest of the festival features the likes of Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, HARDY, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DeeJay Silver and more.

More artists will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

As did most shows and festivals last year, Faster Horses 2020 was canceled, but the original headliners slated for last year will be making an appearance this year.

Now I gotta say, I’m not a huge fan of this lineup, but names like Luke Combs, Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, Jon Pardi, and Carly Pearce will make the time worth while.

Either way, it’s a country music festival, so you know it’s gonna get really fuckin’ rowdy.

Tickets and lineup details are available at: fasterhorsesfestival.com