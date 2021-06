AEW have released their updated rankings for each division tonight (June 9th). The men’s and women’s rankings stayed exactly the same, with no movement from last week. However, the AEW Tag Team rankings did see some movement, with FTR and Private Party switching places, as FTR went up to third from fourth, and the latter dropped down a slot. Meanwhile, Santana and Ortiz moved into the fifth slot, with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston moving out of the rankings after their loss at AEW Double or Nothing.