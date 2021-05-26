Cancel
Soccer

Coach Oliver Glasner leaves Wolfsburg for Frankfurt

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (AFP) – Outgoing Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner will take over Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year contract from next season, the two clubs said Wednesday. “Oliver Glasner has shown in the last two years at Wolfsburg that he is able to work at the absolute top level and...

Oliver Glasner
#Bundesliga Managers
