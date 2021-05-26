Piqua Arts Council’s Home Grown Arts series features local artist Christian Starrett
PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council and the Indian Nation Station have produced 11 short films in their Home Grown Art Series. These short documentaries promote the fact that art is everywhere, and there are opportunities that the Miami County and surrounding areas provide for all artists. In the series of videos with the areas’ very own Home Grown Artists, testimonials of success, fulfillment and appreciation will be expressed by these artists.www.sidneydailynews.com