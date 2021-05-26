Disney’s Cruella Makes It Really Uncool to Be Unkind

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!