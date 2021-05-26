Disney’s Cruella Makes It Really Uncool to Be Unkind
The new film Cruella (in theaters and on Disney+, May 28) is going okay until the fashion show. Young Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) is trying to get revenge against a cruel couture designer, the Baroness (Emma Thompson), by staging a guerrilla runway show to upstage the Baroness's own. It's 1970s London, and Cruella and some other models take to the makeshift catwalk in shocking new glam-punk garb while a band thrashes away at a song.