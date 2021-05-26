Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

A Safe Place to Fill Up

By Amethyst Ganaway
Eater
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScanning the aisles of small, locally owned gas stations in the South is like taking a step back in time. Few other places stock old-school Necco Wafers, Mary Janes, Bit-O-Honeys, and Chick-O-Sticks alongside foods like pickled eggs, pickled sausages, gizzards, barbeque, and pound cake. At Dodge’s Southern Style, a gas station between Ravenel and Johns Island, South Carolina, you’ll find fried chicken, biscuits, fried hand pies, and country ham on the menu next to a variety of nabs (crackers with peanut butter or cheese) and all the chips you can imagine. At Spinx, a gas station chain with locations across the South, there’s rice and beans, mac and cheese conveniently contained in an easy to carry bowl, or loaded biscuit sandwiches with all the fixins to pick up and take on the road.

www.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Railroads#Exxonmobil#Comfort Food#Hot Food#Open Space#Free Space#Storage Space#Necco Wafers#Spinx#Mac#African American#Traveling Black#Bowler#The Chicago Defender#Mason Dixon#The Jim Crow South#Dodge S Southern Style#Exxonmobil#Negro Motorist Green Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Richmond, VANBC12

Operation Home Base aims to give community safe place for positive play

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond organizations are teaming up to improve their community with a brand new outdoor basketball court. Feed the Streets RVA and the Team Loaded Foundation are renovating the court behind Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood. Adidas also chipped in to help with the project. The court features new glass backboards and poles, a fresh blacktop surface and street art on the floor.
New Orleans, LABioMed Central

When people leave city blocks, what fills their place?

Most humans live in urban areas. And while this trend of city-dwelling is expected to increase across the globe in the next decades, there are cities in the United States, Europe and East Asia that have lost significant populations. When people leave cities, this creates a counter-urbanization process in which infrastructure is lost, habitat availability increases for non-humans, and there is a potential for increased disease risk for people staying behind. Although city dwelling will increase, there are many regions of the world where understanding the consequences of counter-urbanization is imperative for public health.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

SC Aquarium joins Charleston’s ‘Safe Place’ program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium says it has joined a program designed to provide a secure refuge for LGBTQ crime victims. The city of Charleston became the first law enforcement agency in South Carolina to launch the Safe Place program back in February 2020. Businesses and organizations that join the program place a sign indicating they are a safe space where a LGBTQ crime victim can come to receive support and contact law enforcement to report the crime itself.
Grocery & Supermaketmeatpoultry.com

Seasonal items added to menus at Honey Baked Ham retail stores

ATLANTA – ‘Tis the season for pools, picnics and barbecue. The Honey Baked Ham Co. is embracing summer with new items available at its 450 US retail stores. The company announced it added Summer Meal Packs, with a variety of combinations available, as well as heat-and serve pulled pork sandwiches and HoneyBaked Beans.
Atlanta, GAboxden.com

this has to be the most run-down neighborhood in Atlanta

I've never seen some trenches like this in DC. .....I Remember These Projects When I Visited Atlanta Last Month. What Had Me Trippin Is They Are Right Down The Street From The Pen. I Went By In The Day & Later On That Night and They Had Them Projects Turn...
Food & Drinksdnyuz.com

These Fast Food Boba Teas Are The Perfect Tapioca Fix

Boba tea, aka the popular drink characterized by edible tapioca pearls, is having a moment. Not only has it skyrocketed in demand during the pandemic (in May 2020, Yelp named it as the most popular delivery item in several states), but it’s also now being adopted at a number of fast food chains. If you want to get your fix in a hurry, these fast food boba teas are a great way to get the trendy sip on-the-go.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

El Mirasol cooks up michelada-filled breakfast

Desayuno is the most important meal of the day, and now you can get your fill of Mexican favorites from the folks at El Mirasol. The lauded San Antonio staple announced the launch of their new breakfast menu now available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon at their 1604 location.
RestaurantsPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Avalon Recreation Association, 510 Heathfield Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed black residue on interior of ice machine; popcorn machine has a cracked door. Bright Horizons at Short Pump, 120 Towne Center West Boulevard – The following violation was reported during a routine inspection:...
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Christian City hosts 2nd Annual Race for Safe Place

ATLANTA — For the second year in a row, the Christian City Teen Board will hold the Race for Safe Place at 9:30 am on Saturday, June 12 at the organization’s campus in Fulton County. Registration for the race 5K and 1-mile fun is open now!. “We've designed a fun,...
Food & DrinksEater

Vintage Vegan Diner Brings Plant-Based Food to the Masses

In early 2020, Taylor Riley-Parham was unhappy working as a grill cook at a local McDonald’s — especially because she is vegan. While flipping hamburgers, the young College of Southern Nevada culinary student would imagine that she was preparing her own vegan patties. “Then it just clicked,” she says. “I decided that I was going to do my own thing.” So the ambitious (then) 20-year-old quit her job, dropped out of school, and set out to open Vintage Vegan Diner with the mission to usher “the new era of vegan food” by making it convenient and affordable.
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Calendar filling up at Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — For months, parts of the Orange County Convention Center were transformed into mass coronavirus testing and vaccination sites to help serve the community during the pandemic, treating thousands of people on a daily basis. Those sites are now closed as Florida returns to normalcy, and major events...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.