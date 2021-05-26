Lockmaster's House Heritage Museum seeks funding

In 1938, two duplicate homes, built to house the lockmaster, assistant lockmaster and their families, were constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on property adjoining Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg. The Corps lifted the housing requirement in 1972, leaving duplicate lockmaster homes up and down the Mississippi River empty. In Guttenberg, one of the matching structures was purchased and relocated, and the other was vacated in 1990.