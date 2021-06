Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee recently accepted a full-time position at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. Lee, when reached by phone on Wednesday, said he would continue to hold his elected position with the county. During the call, Lee said the Shapiro position would not affect his ability to fulfill his role as county auditor. A Republican, Lee was elected to a second term as county auditor in November when he overwhelmed Libertarian challenger Kyle Evans by a 3-1 margin, with 34,208 votes as compared to Evans’ total of 9,408.