'Tomorrow War' Trailer Sends Chris Pratt to the Future

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sci-fi film hits Amazon July 2. The first full trailer for Amazon and Skydance’s The Tomorrow War has arrived today. Chris Pratt stars in The Tomorrow War as Dan Forester, a high school teacher who is recruited by time travelers who first appear in the middle of a soccer match to inform the world that they need recruits for a war 30 years in the future. Apparently, humanity will be wiped out by an alien invader unless people from the present-day travel to the future to fight in the war. As it turns out, Pratt’s teacher has military experience that makes him a good recruit, which is a good thing as 70 percent of soldiers who travel to the future never return.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
