In today’s best of, Anthony reacts to the news of Rudy Gobert winning Defensive Player of the Year over Ben Simmons. He believes the NBA media has an agenda and are biased against the Sixers and Philadelphia as a whole. Ant also reacts to Phillies rookie Luke Williams hitting a walk-off homerun in his first career start last night (0:00-21:53). The show then discusses Colin Cowherd’s top 10 players remaining in the playoffs list. Anthony is so sick of the national sports media that he wants us to secede from America and create our own “Land of Philadelphia.” (21:53-29:27).