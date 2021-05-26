Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Art Museum receives 35k grant to support upcoming exhibition

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 17 days ago
The Grand Rapids Art Museum has been approved for a $35,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support their exhibition, “Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue.”

This touring exhibition – organized by GRAM – brings together 139 works spanning 40 years by several photo-based artists and will be up from Jan. 29 through May 1, 2022, according to a news release Wednesday.

“In Dialogue” was among 1,100 projects across the country that were chosen during a second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding, which totaled almost $27 million.

Grants for Arts Projects is the main grant category of the National Endowment of the Arts.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as the Grand Rapids Art Museum reengage fully with partners and audiences,” NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers said. “Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”

In conjunction with the opening of “In Dialogue,” GRAM is planning a series of community-centered events organized around the exhibition’s main themes.

Artists Bey and Weems will take part in an in-person, public program as a lead-off to the exhibition.

Also planned are docent-led tours and art-making workshops inspired by the artists’ work.

K-12 students from across West Michigan will participate in tours and workshops that center on the exhibition, and teachers will participate in an exhibition-inspired professional development workshop led by GRAM.

