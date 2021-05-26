EDITORIAL: A children is waiting for your help

A little over a year ago, on March 13, 2020, I remember standing in my office at work when I heard the world was “shutting down.” I was wishing a friend and colleague farewell on his last day at work, and I recall the uncertainty between us about whether or not we could hug or even shake hands to say goodbye. Since then, many have grown accustomed to all of the recommended safety measures that decrease the spread of COVID-19. This has had a great impact on all of our lives, especially for children and youth. As a psychologist working with children and a father of two young kids, I have seen firsthand the impact that our world’s response to COVID-19 has had on children: the social isolation, lack of playdates and get-togethers, learning on computers as a substitute to learning and connecting with peers in person, and a fear of them or loved ones getting sick or even dying.