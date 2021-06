The Brussels-based NGO Transport & Environment has obtained a draft copy of the European Commission's plans to encourage the uptake of "green" marine fuels. If enacted, the proposed legislation would be the world's first ever low-carbon bunker fuel mandate. However, according to T&E, the proposed package will "lock in the use of fossil fuels" for decades by endorsing two affordable compliance options - crop-based biofuels and LNG - which would outcompete costly e-fuels on price.