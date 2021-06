There’s been a LOT of new content coming to Disney+ recently!. And now there is another show in the works that you might want to add to your watch list!. Deadline has provided details about how Disney+ is getting ready to start production on its new show Wedding Season, although its official announcement hasn’t been made yet. The UK scripted series will come from The Salisbury Poisonings producer Dancing Ledge Productions and Emily In Paris producer Jax Media.