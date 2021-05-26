Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Why the low carbon transition may be much cheaper than models predict

By Alexandra Poncia
resilience.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century, global energy systems must undergo a wholesale switch to low-carbon and energy-efficient technologies. However, many models used to chart this transition imply that there are benefits in delaying investment in these technologies, waiting instead for R&D to drive down costs over time. Such models...

www.resilience.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nordhaus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Transition#Energy Economics#Economic Models#Energy Technologies#Climate Models#Solar Technologies#Journal#Iea World Energy Outlooks#Carbon Brief#Global Energy Systems#Technology Costs#Low Carbon Technologies#Energy Prices#Key Technologies#Low Carbon Energy#Cost Reductions#Mature Technologies#Solar Capacity#Cost Decrease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Clean energy investment priority in developing economies

Paris [France], June 12 (ANI): The world's energy and climate future increasingly hinges on whether emerging and developing economies are able to successfully transition to cleaner energy systems, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The special report -- carried out in collaboration with the World...
Saint Mary's County, MDSo Md News.com

Time for a balanced approach to renewable energy

This is in response to Benjamin Hance’s June 4 letter to the editor, “Time for St Mary’s government to commit to renewable energy.”. The problems with renewable energy, particularly solar, are rarely discussed. As the U.S. pushes to determine the energy sources moving forward, solar needs to be looked at considering its pros and cons. I believe solar has a role in U.S. energy policy in conjunction with other energy sources.
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

Sempra, NREL extend collaboration toward net-zero carbon energy future

Southern California-based utility holding company Sempra Energy will further its longtime partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to advance future net-zero energy systems. Sempra announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NREL to prove a framework for the energy transition. The MOU, Sempra says, buildings off...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Solar makes a lot of sense at ground level, too

As we humans scramble to address climate change with renewable energy, the real paydirt in solar might actually be dirt. Think of it in terms of multiple scientific and economic interests converging on the soil just below your photovoltaic panels. The panels provide an opportunity to restore natural ecosystems and reduce soil erosion, all while reducing the electric power grid’s carbon footprint.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: US government wants to reduce green hydrogen cost by 80% to $1 per kilogram in one decade

The US Department of Energy in Washington, United States. The US Department of Energy (DOE) launched the Energy Earthshots Initiative to accelerate energy breakthroughs within the decade. The first Energy Earthshot — Hydrogen Shot — seeks to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per kilogram in one decade, the DOE said in a statement released on Monday. At the moment, hydrogen from renewable energy costs about $5 per kilogram. “The Hydrogen Shot establishes a framework and foundation for clean hydrogen deployment in the American Jobs Plan, which includes support for demonstration projects. Industries are beginning to implement clean hydrogen to reduce emissions, but there are still many hurdles to deploying it at scale,” the DOE stated, adding that its Hydrogen Program issued a request for information (RFI) on viable hydrogen demonstrations, including specific locations, that can help lower the cost of hydrogen.
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Most Colorado coal power plants less cost effective than wind, solar

Data: Energy Innovation; Map: Michelle McGhee/AxiosAll but one of Colorado's seven coal power plants are less cost effective than wind and solar power, according to an analysis from environmental firm Energy Innovation.Why it matters: If other power sources are cheaper, it means utility customers in Colorado are overpaying. The emissions from coal power plants also contribute to climate change, and the state is well behind its goals for reductions.The big picture: 72% of existing U.S. coal capacity and 80% of existing U.S. coal plants "are either more costly to continue operating compared to building new nearby wind or solar plants,...
Energy IndustryNorwalk Hour

Is Renewable Energy Worth Your Investment?

If you're environmentally conscious and looking to make money, investing in renewable energy might just be your sweet spot. Energy usage is expected to grow by 50 percent by the year 2050. With close to 40 percent of U.S. CO2 pollution coming from fossil fuels burned at power plants, a shift to renewable energy could help mitigate climate change. But is it worth your investment?
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketRealist

Best Solar Energy Stocks for Investors in 2021

Even though most of the world’s energy is still generated by fossil fuels, solar energy has continued to grow over the past several years. The companies supplying the surge in demand range from manufacturing components and panels, installing solar panels and infrastructure, and operating solar energy generating facilities. As the solar energy market expands, so will the investment opportunities in the companies leading the charge.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Exploration’s future in a low-cost, low-carbon world

By Tariq Siddiqui Whatever the pace of the energy transition, the world will still rely on oil and gas for much of its energy needs until well beyond 2040. Exploration will be critical in meeting this future demand.KEY INSIGHTSCumulative Global Demand next two decades = 1100 Billion boeProven Developed Supply = 640 Billion boeSupply Gap = 460 Billion boeExploration Supply by 2040 = 100 Billion boeThis..
Energy Industryinews.co.uk

Why fearmongering on low carbon heat is mainly hot air

Our homes are now front and centre of the net zero debate. Without tackling emissions from the UK’s 25 million gas boilers or insulating homes in all corners of the country, we’ll miss our world-beating climate goals. None of these changes to our homes come for free, of course, but there are ever-more reasons to believe that costs for households can be entirely manageable, especially if the government plays its cards right.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Shell promises to accelerate shift to low carbon

Mr van Beurden's acknowledged that the firm would have to respond to the court's ruling without waiting for the outcome of the appeal, and that it applied to the energy giant's worldwide business. However, he sought to reassure investors that it would not disrupt Shell's plans. "For Shell, this ruling...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK firms 'shy away from low-carbon investment': report

However, those that have taken the plunge have seen their costs fall. It has become harder for 60% of UK businesses to justify spending on low-carbon energy technology in the wake of COVID-19, a survey by utility Centrica has found. Its Why wait to pursue net zero? report published June...
Energy IndustryTelegraph

Johnson's low-carbon agenda at risk as Dungeness nuclear plant shuts

Boris Johnson’s green agenda suffered a major blow as technical problems forced one of the country’s last nuclear power plants to close seven years early. French company EDF announced yesterday that it will immediately defuel the Dungeness B site in Kent after the project went offline in 2018 amid a string of difficulties.
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

Gas: South Africa’s bridge to a low carbon future?

South Africa is in dire need of secure energy access, coupled with a clear pathway to decarbonization. The answer to the country’s energy questions seems to lie in a well-balanced combination of gas and renewable energy. How can a country so reliant on coal make the transition from a carbon-heavy today to a carbon-free tomorrow? The answer lies in a bridge and that bridge is gas.
EconomyTree Hugger

Achieving a Low-Carbon Economy Is Going to Be Messy, Warn Risk Analysts

From the signing of the Kyoto Protocol to a surge of interest around An Inconvenient Truth, climate activists have had cause for fleeting bursts of optimism over the years. Yet so far, those bursts of good news have too often been tempered by backsliding, pushback, or at very least, inadequate levels of progress.