Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Tesla Drops Radar for Cameras From Some Cars Sold in North America

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla (TSLA ) - Get Reporthas announced that it’s dropping radar from its Model 3 and Model Y cars sold in North America in favor of a camera-based system for its driver-assistance features. “Beginning with deliveries in May 2021, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for the North American...

www.thestreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Car Crash#New Cars#Tesla Shares#Smart Cars#Tsla#North American#Tesla Vision#Tesla News#Chinese#South China Morning Post#Radar#Cameras#Vehicles#Model X#Deliveries#Full Self Driving#Camera Vision#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Tesla recalls some Model 3 and Model Y cars

No automakers are immune from recalls. Sometimes, faulty components are integrated into vehicles, or mistakes are made that lead to parts that pose a potential hazard to owners. When this happens, auto manufacturers team up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue recalls to protect owners.
CarsPosted by
Daily Mail

Is Tesla spying on drivers? Elon Musk's firm 'switches on cameras in some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to make sure drivers are watching the road'

A man buying his second Tesla has claimed the company has switched on driver-facing cameras to monitor whether they are pay attention to the road. Kevin Smith revealed to CNBC that he ordered his 2021 Model Y at the end of March but when he received it, he spotted a release note in the touchscreen display that told him cabin cameras would be switched on when Autopilot is engaged.
CarsRedorbit.com

Tesla Activates Interior Camera to Track Driver Alertness

In the wake of a fatal crash in Texas in which Tesla’s Autopilot was initially blamed and a few reported incidents of Californian Tesla owners riding in the back seat of a driverless Tesla vehicle, Tesla has activated an interior camera that can track the alertness of the driver while Autopilot is active.
Carsalaturkanews.com

Creepy Tesla Car Cameras Want To WATCH You Drive

Tesla cars want to watch you and record you as you drive with their autopiloting enabled, raising new privacy concerns. Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, and Mike from PA discuss on The Young Turks. Support TYT by becoming a member: http://tyt.com/join Check out our poll HERE: https://tyt.com/polls/tesla-autopilot Read more HERE: https://techcrunch.com/2021/05/27/tesla-has-activated-its-in-car-camera-to-monitor-drivers-using-autopilot/ "Tesla has enabled the in-car camera in its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to monitor drivers when its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system is being used. Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, Mike from PA (Central Committee) Cast: Cenk Uygur, Jayar Jackson, Mike from PA (Central Committee) *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
SoftwarePosted by
thedrive

NHTSA Downgrades Tesla Model 3 Driver Assist Ratings After Tesla Removes Radar Sensors

Various Autopilot functions have also been temporarily disabled while the automaker transitions into what it calls "Tesla Vision." Earlier this week, Tesla announced that the Model 3 and Y would retire their previously touted radar sensors and that its advanced driver assistance system suite, Autopilot, would rely only on camera-favoring "Tesla Vision" from here on out. For the transition away from radar, Tesla has restricted certain Autopilot features such as capping Autosteer to 75 mph, increasing adaptive cruise following distance, and even limiting access to features included in its costly Full Self-Driving option. These reduced capabilities have forced safety authorities to reevaluate their ratings of the Model 3 and Y, which this week lost multiple significant safety endorsements.
Weatherteslarati.com

Tesla owners convey worries over radar loss for inclement weather

This is a preview from our weekly newsletter. Each week I go ‘Beyond the News’ and handcraft a special edition that includes my thoughts on the biggest stories, why it matters, and how it could impact the future. Tesla’s recent decision to scrap Radar in favor of a Camera-based approach...
Carsmyvehicle.ie

Is your Tesla car spying on you?

Tesla cars are equipped with driver facing cameras that are positioned on the rear view mirror of the vehicle. Tesla customers have enquired as to what this camera is for and the company founder, Elon Musk assured drivers back in April 2020 that the camera was “not turned on” and only “meant for vandalism monitoring in a robotaxi future”. This in itself doesn’t make much sense, as how effective is a driver facing camera if the car is vandalised on the other side of the car or out of view of an interior camera?
Carsmymixfm.com

Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe?

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc has dropped radar sensors from its semi-autonomous driving system, Autopilot, raising concerns over the safety of the camera-only version, Tesla Vision. Tesla aims to make the driver-assist system fully self-driving, and many in that young industry are skeptical that a vision-only system will work, saying such...
CarsArkansas Online

Tesla shifts to camera-based Autopilot

Tesla updated its website last week to say that Model 3 and Model Y cars built for North America and shipping this month no longer will be equipped with radar. On Tesla's earnings call last month, CEO Elon Musk called radar one of the last "crutches" the electric-vehicle maker wants to do away with in its pursuit of full autonomy, which has proved elusive so far. Musk has been famously opposed to lidar technology, which uses pulses of laser light to detect objects.
TechnologyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Tesla Vision Better Than Radar?

Is Tesla Vision better than radar? That’s a question many Tesla owners (and curious people) might be asking now that Tesla has ditched radar in favor of Tesla Vision. What prompted the move, and is Tesla Vision, or something like it, the future for car technology?. How does Tesla Vision...
Economyteslanorth.com

Tesla Sold 33,463 Vehicles in China in May, Up 29% Versus April

After a relatively slow April in the Chinese auto market for Tesla, the company has followed up with an impressive May, effectively tripling its sales year-over-year (YoY) within the country. According to data collected by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 33,463 electric vehicles (EVs) in China throughout...
BusinessGreenwichTime

Tesla Shares Drop After Musk Cancels Car Model

Elon Musk was back at it again on Twitter this weekend, the social-media platform that the Tesla (TSLA) CEO has been using to stir up market volatility with his hot takes. Nevertheless controversial, this time Musk was causing an uproar regarding news about his own company. The billionaire said that...
Carstesmanian.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Honorably Bumps Plaid+, Is Already World’s Quickest Production Car with Sub-2s 0-60

Photo courtesy of Tesla, Inc. Tesla Model S Plaid turned out to be so good that there was no need to release the Plaid +, said the CEO of the company, Elon Musk. The release of the Model S Plaid and Plaid+ have been highly anticipated as their specs are mind-boggling. However, Tesla canceled the production of the Plaid+ as there was no need for it. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said today via Twitter that the Model S Plaid is so good that there’s no need for Plaid+, which was the reason for the cancellation.