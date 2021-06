Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. Popular Culture has been an integral factor in the fabric of America since its inception. Indeed, the clothes we wear, the music we listen to, the film and television we watch , literature we consume and other facets of our daily being is heavily, if not entirely influenced by the culture that we reside in. Exploring this culture can reveal some of our most deeply held beliefs and assumptions, ideas that we may otherwise take for granted. This is particularly the case since the mid 20th century. We are soliciting proposals for a collection of essays on American Popular Culture Since 1950. Submitted proposals should discuss any of the following topics, celebrities, events, music, film, television, race, gender, religion, literature, sexuality, family. technology etc…