Summer 2021 is here and after more than a year on lockdown, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is ready to get vaccinated and go outside!. There are so many reasons to love this time of year. From the birds chirping outside to the sun staying out longer, it feels good and has a way of naturally reenergizing the mind, body, and soul. It’s a time for family cookouts and cocktails with friends, bumming it at the beach and pool, meeting new people, and possibly even dating new people if cuffing season didn’t go as planned.