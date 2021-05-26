Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Today is May 26

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExercise is a vital component of a healthy lifestyle. By making exercise part of their day-to-day routines, people of all ages, including men and women over the age of 65, can greatly improve their overall health. The American Academy of Family Physicians notes that seniors should aspire to be as...

orangeleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobic Exercise#Aafp#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Fitnesshealthnewshub.org

No Drugs, No Diet: The New Prescription for Moderate Hypertension, High Cholesterol

The American Heart Association’s tough-love recommendation to the millions of Americans with moderate hypertension and high cholesterol, published in a scientific statement earlier this month in the journal Hypertension, urged instant action. As in: Drop what you’re doing (after reading this story!) and start moving. Yes, before taking medication or...
WorkoutsWebMD

Yoga and Cholesterol

If you have high cholesterol, one of the lifestyle changes you might consider as you work to bring your levels down is to start a workout program. While many doctors suggest brisk walks or resistance training, regular yoga can also improve your cholesterol. You can practice in a class online, in a studio with a group, or at home for free.
FitnessEffingham Daily News

Diet plays important part in reducing dementia risk

For many health issues, diet plays a part — for example: heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and others. Now, researchers are saying that diet may play a part in Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. How could what we eat affect our brains? Research isn’t sure yet, but...
HealthNew Pittsburgh Courier

Black men must put their health first

With so many men putting healthcare low on the priority list, June is recognized as Men’s Health Month. Men’s Health month seeks to heighten the awareness of preventable health issues and inspire early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. Early detection is critical for the increased survival rate for treatable conditions and diseases such as Testicular & Prostate Cancer, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Heart Disease, Type II Diabetes, and HIV.
Women's Healthwausharaargus.com

For men’s health, routine care is key

Men’s Health Month is a national observance to raise awareness about men’s health status. Routine care, like regular checkups and screenings, can catch minor problems before they can do harm. Everyone benefits from routine care, but this month remind the men in your life to get into the habit of regular screenings and checkups so they can live longer healthier lives.
Weight Lossbizhot

What a 5% Weight Loss Can Do for Your Health

You do not need to lose weight on your high school size to obtain actual health benefits. Losing just a couple pounds can make a huge difference. 5 % of your body weight — ten pounds for a 200 pound person — will better all sorts of health issues, and also help make you feeling more pleasant, also. Talk to your physician about whether it may help you.
KIMT

Mayo Clinic summer travel guidelines for adults and children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's summer travel season and thanks to a decline in COVID-19 cases and a rise in vaccinations, more people are packing their bags. Mayo Clinic experts stress it is safe for you to travel if you're fully vaccinated and healthy, but it gets more complicated if you're not vaccinated, are immunocompromised, or have other health concerns.
WorkoutsAnniston Star

Dr. Bridget Gibson: Cardio exercises that can help strengthen your heart

Cardio or aerobic exercise is any activity that helps strengthen your heart through faster and deeper breathing. This type of exercise helps increase the blood flow to your muscles and back to your lungs. Doing cardio exercises helps the body release endorphins, the type of chemical that produces euphoria and a greater sense of well-being.
Workoutsmyxperiencefitness.com

Health Benefits of Yoga

Yoga remains one of the most popular ways to relax both the body and the mind. Dating back almost 5,000 years, yoga is an ancient meditation method still practiced by millions today. But how does yoga actually affect your health? Is it best to do it every day? Keep reading to learn more!
Healthtompkinsweekly.com

Make brain health a priority as normalcy returns

With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out across the country, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives and returning to normal. This June, during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter is encouraging the region to make brain health an important part of its return to normal.
Fitnesszwiftinsider.com

AI Training: What It Can Do Today, and What the Future May Hold

When we look at training, what really differentiates a successful training block from an unsuccessful one? Did we improve a performance marker like FTP, did we achieve the Zwift race performance we’d been dreaming about?. And what are the most important variables in our training?. One is certainly the makeup...
Diseases & TreatmentsPark Rapids Enterprise

Health Fusion: Why treat obstructive sleep apnea? It makes heart disease worse

You may have heard that the American Heart Association (AHA) wants people to pay attention to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), especially if they have heart disease or risk factors, such as high blood pressure. Well, I'm going to tell you about it too. It's important. The AHA put out a scientific statement in the journal, Circulation, because OSA can make heart disease symptoms worse.
Women's Healthtulsaer.com

Men’s Health Month

June is recognized as Men’s Health Month, an opportunity to bring awareness to the health issues men face and encourage early detection and treatment. Congressman Bill Richardson said it best. “Recognizing and preventing men’s health problems is not just a man’s issue. Because of its impact on wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters. Men’s health is truly a family issue.”
Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

The Future of Oral Health

Oral health supplies of the future: toothpaste, floss, mouth wash… and probiotics. Just like the gut, the mouth has a microbiome, and just like in the gut, that microbiome affects the whole body. Bonnie Feldman, DDS, MBA, gave a presentation titled “Oral Health and Microbiome” at Nutri-Beauty: Mastering the Market in April, available on-demand at www.NaturallyInformed.net. “There’s 700 different species of bacteria that live in these oral subhabitats: the teeth, the tongue, gums, saliva, ear, nose, and throat,” Dr. Feldman said. “And it’s not just bacteria—we also have viruses, eukaryotes, and fungi.” And like the gut, Dr. Feldman added, “what happens in the mouth, does not stay in the mouth. 47.2% of American adults have gum disease, and adults over the age of 70 with gum disease are 70% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s. People with gum disease are also more likely to have heart disease and to have a higher risk of stroke; periodontal disease may also be associated with autoimmune diseases.”
Public Healthfreenews.live

Named a symptom of coronavirus, which manifests itself only in vaccinated patients

British researchers have identified a sign of infection with coronavirus, which is found only in those who have been vaccinated, writes Express. According to the ZOE COVID Symptom Study — the world’s largest COVID-19 study and a symptom-tracking app – vaccinated people initially develop the infection through frequent sneezing. At the same time, in unvaccinated people, it is considered a sign not of a coronavirus, but rather of a cold or allergy.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Preventive Aspirin Use Up for Seniors With Versus Without Diabetes

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. Among those with diabetes, likelihood of using aspirin did not differ for older versus younger (60 to 69 years) age categories. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Aspirin use for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is higher for older adults with versus those without diabetes, according to a study published online June 21 in JAMA Network Open.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Too Many Older Americans Are Taking Daily Aspirin

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many older adults are still taking a daily baby aspirin to ward off first-time heart problems — despite guidelines that now discourage it, a new study finds. Researchers found that one-half to 62% of U.S. adults aged 70...
Diseases & Treatmentsstaradvertiser.com

Earlier onset of diabetes linked to higher dementia risk

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic, progressive illness that can have devastating complications, including hearing loss, blindness, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and vascular damage so severe as to require limb amputation. Now a new study underscores the toll that diabetes can take on the brain. It found that Type 2 diabetes is linked to an increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia later in life, and the younger the age at which diabetes is diagnosed, the greater the risk.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Are Blood Sugar Levels for Older Adults?

Older adults have a higher risk of developing diabetes, with type 2 diabetes being the most common among this age group. At 21.4%, older adults aged 65 and older have the largest share of diabetes diagnoses of all age groups. The American Diabetes Association recommends that adults over 45 start...