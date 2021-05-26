Today is May 26

Oral health supplies of the future: toothpaste, floss, mouth wash… and probiotics. Just like the gut, the mouth has a microbiome, and just like in the gut, that microbiome affects the whole body. Bonnie Feldman, DDS, MBA, gave a presentation titled “Oral Health and Microbiome” at Nutri-Beauty: Mastering the Market in April, available on-demand at www.NaturallyInformed.net. “There’s 700 different species of bacteria that live in these oral subhabitats: the teeth, the tongue, gums, saliva, ear, nose, and throat,” Dr. Feldman said. “And it’s not just bacteria—we also have viruses, eukaryotes, and fungi.” And like the gut, Dr. Feldman added, “what happens in the mouth, does not stay in the mouth. 47.2% of American adults have gum disease, and adults over the age of 70 with gum disease are 70% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s. People with gum disease are also more likely to have heart disease and to have a higher risk of stroke; periodontal disease may also be associated with autoimmune diseases.”