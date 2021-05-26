Joe Girardi Continues To Make Mistakes In What Is Becoming A Nightmare Season For Him

Well, we almost made it 10 days since Joe Girardi had a questionable moment as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. Back on May 17th, Girardi and Jean Segura had to be separated after a confrontation of some sort in the dugout during a game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, on the 26th, we’ve already got our next controversy from the Phils’ skipper. Yesterday afternoon, the team placed Bryce Harper on the 10 day IL retroactive to 5/23. This has not been an uncommon occurrence for the Phillies this season, as injuries have certainly plagued the major league roster. What was uncommon about Harper being placed on the IL, and the retroactive date, was that on Monday, May 24th, Joe Girardi sat his star Right Fielder for a 2nd straight game, but claimed there was nothing injury related going on there. Girardi claimed he “went to bed last night, woke up this morning and I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to give him another day”. Not “I’m going to let him heal” or “his arm is still bothering him”. And yet, now on the 26th of May, we know that Bryce Harper was clearly injured on the 23rd, 24th, 25th and is still hurt today as he sits on the IL. Girardi blatantly lied to the media and fan base alike, since claiming it was an attempt to keep a competitive advantage of some sort. As if other teams would be throwing at Harper’s injured arm if they knew he was hurt? It’s a feeble excuse for a manager who was forced to be caught in a lie. This is a terrible look for Girardi, who already has a growing list of inexcusable mistakes from this season. Let’s review: