General Hospital (GH) made a major mistake when Peter August was introduced to the Port Charles scene in 2017 and spent four years paying for its major mistake. The first mistake GH made when Peter (Wes Ramsey) became a Port Charles thing was to re-write Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) entire character history. You can’t take a longtime beloved character who has been around since the 1980s and change one fundamental thing about her. For decades we knew she was a virgin when she met Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) as a young WSB agent. To tell us that was no longer true, and before Robert, she slept with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) was a slap in the face to both the character of Anna and her long-time fans.