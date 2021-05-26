Cancel
Decisions Loom for Two Impact Players Remaining in Transfer Portal

By Harrison Reno
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 18 days ago

The holes in the Georgia secondary coming into the 2021 offseason were well covered by every news outlet regarding Georgia Football. An exodus of NFL talent left Georgia with little experience at cornerback, which forced head coach Kirby Smart to act to fill the voids through the transfer portal.

The extra scholarships allowed Georgia to bring in former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith in March, along with former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage in May. Both join a Georgia defensive back room lacking experience, yet full of talent and potential.

Presuming there is still room on Georgia’s roster headed into the 2021 campaign, there are two remaining targets in the transfer portal that could be nearing a decision.

Derion Kendrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pW6NJ_0aBvNTxH00

With two defensive backs already being added via the transfer portal this offseason, the potential addition of Kendrick would be icing on the cake for the Georgia secondary.

The former Clemson Tiger is coming off a first-team All-ACC season with the Tigers in 2020. The rising senior played in nine games, starting in eight of those, and he played a total of 382 snaps.

In only his second season playing cornerback after switching to the position from receiver in 2019, Kendrick was credited with 20 tackles, six pass breakups, and a sack, interception and fumble recovery. He ended the season by earning selection to the All-ACC first team a season after being selected to the second team in 2019.

Kendrick was dismissed from the Tigers team in February, and shortly afterward the former Rock Hill, S.C., native was charged with a misdemeanor and given a citation for possession of marijuana.

Sources tell Dawgs Daily that "there's growing optimism that Kendrick will have things settled with the courts sooner rather than later." It is believed that Alabama and Georgia are the two preferred options for Kendrick once his legal case is wrapped up, with a strong sense that it will be Georgia.

Arik Gilbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqZVe_0aBvNTxH00

The recent Florida Gator commit Arik Gilbert reopened his recruitment after decommitting from his intentions to transfer to Florida in February.

Following his freshman season at LSU, he was arguably the hottest "free agent" in college football as he has yet to announce where he will be playing in 2021.

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert totaled 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions, despite a down year for the Tigers coming off their historical 2019 season that was capped by a national championship.

Word on where Gilbert might end up has been a mystery. Very little has been said by Gilbert or people around him about clues to where and when he'll commit.

With voluntary workouts starting in June, it is assumed that a decision could be coming soon from the former Marietta, Ga., native.

Athens, GA
