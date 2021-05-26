Summer Watch and Strap Combinations You Can Buy for Under $1,000
Summer heat kind of forces you into casual mode in a number of ways: your muscles relax from the cold, there are more outdoor activities, clothing tends to get shorter and more colorful...and the right watch and strap pairing will top it all off perfectly. "Casual" also denotes something on which you don't have to spend a lot of money or worry about, and thankfully there are great combinations that together still come in at well under a grand.www.gearpatrol.com