Summer Watch and Strap Combinations You Can Buy for Under $1,000

The coil spring toy also known as the Slinky was invented decades ago and has become one of the most well-known toys today. Though at first glance it may seem as though it’s nothing more than just a coil of metal, it has sold over 300 million times and has been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame—and for good reason. Not only can the toy “walk” on its own, create that distinct noise, or wiggle pleasantly, but it’s been used in a variety of other applications, such as physics classroom demonstrations, a method of squirrel-proofing your bird feeder, mobile radio antennas in the Vietnam War, and a way to replicate the iconic blaster sound effect from Star Wars. Whatever your purpose may be for buying a coil spring toy, we’ve rounded up some of the best we recommend for you.