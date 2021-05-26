Cancel
Australia

Lack of timely access to care potentially costing lives in New Zealand

By University of Otago
MedicalXpress
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 250 people died between 2009 and 2012 from potentially survivable trauma injuries before they reached a hospital because their injury happened in a location without timely access to advanced level hospital care. The new collaborative research from the Universities of Otago and Auckland show about 15 percent (257)...

medicalxpress.com
