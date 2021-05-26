Sasha Johnson: Five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over shooting of BLM activist

Two men and three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of activist Sasha Johnson in Peckham, south London.

The Black Lives Matter campaigner remains critically ill in hospital after being shot in the head after gunfire erupted at a party on Sunday night.

Police in the area stopped a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Their investigation led them to an address in Peckham where three others – an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old – were all arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A fifth man, aged 25, was later arrested after failing to stop following a police pursuit of a car in Peckham.

They were all subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two homes in Peckham and the car from the chase are being searched, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, from the Met’s specialist crime unit, said: “While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”

Superintendent Kris Wright, from the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing in Southwark and Lambeth, said: “These arrests are the result of instinctive local police work, combined with fast-time intelligence gathering, and shows the effectiveness of the various police teams in the Met working together.

“Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.”