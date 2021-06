Kansas City Symphony has announced its 2021-22 season, which starts in September and runs through May 2022. “We’ve missed performing in Helzberg Hall in front of live audiences so much” said Executive Director Danny Beckley in a press release. “There is a spark that happens when musicians perform before a live audience. You can see and hear our musicians’ passion. And we see on your face how the music makes you feel. It’s a unique connection unlike any other, something we crave, something we are all ready to experience again. We’ve programmed a season full of unique and special moments. We’ll be joined by an exciting group of guest conductors and soloists, we’ll feature world premieres and commissions, plus some of the greatest classical pieces ever written, including Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony and Beethoven’s Ninth performed with the Kansas City Symphony Chorus.”