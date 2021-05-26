Noble by Apollo Architects & Associates
Noble is a modern two-story house located in Kanto, Japan, designed in 2020 by Apollo Architects & Associates. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, this multigenerational home rebuild project was designed around a large garden. The verdant garden defines the property, which is surrounded by tall, board-formed concrete walls to ensure security and privacy. Two large pine trees already growing on the site anchor the landscape design, which features diverse species intentionally scattered throughout the space. Adjacent to the garden, a large gate and door made of wooden louvers leads to a long, broad approach where the focal point is an old olive tree opposite the front door.homeadore.com