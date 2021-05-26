Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Noble by Apollo Architects & Associates

homeadore.com
 17 days ago

Noble is a modern two-story house located in Kanto, Japan, designed in 2020 by Apollo Architects & Associates. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, this multigenerational home rebuild project was designed around a large garden. The verdant garden defines the property, which is surrounded by tall, board-formed concrete walls to ensure security and privacy. Two large pine trees already growing on the site anchor the landscape design, which features diverse species intentionally scattered throughout the space. Adjacent to the garden, a large gate and door made of wooden louvers leads to a long, broad approach where the focal point is an old olive tree opposite the front door.

homeadore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Noble#Garden Design#Interior Design#Landscape Design#Office Space#Living Space#Urban Homes#Outdoor Living#Photography#Garage#Collection#Trees#Concrete#Excellent Views#Bedroom#Wooden Louvers#Client#Stairs#Resort Like Atmosphere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Truckee, CAhomeadore.com

Viewfinder House by Faulkner Architects

Viewfinder House is an amazing mountain house located in Truckee, California, designed in 2020 by Faulkner Architects. “Can all of the rooms enjoy this view?” was our client’s question on our first site walk. We were looking at the Pacific Crest of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in the distance. This question formed the seed of our conceptual approach to the design of the house. We organized the family-driven program of 7,200 square feet into a simple two-part scheme. The lower-level base follows the street geometry, while the upper levels are twisted slightly to align with the view. The steel base protects the structure from deep winter snows common in the Sierra Nevada and allows the lower-level form to disappear into the grade on the high side of the topography.
Home & GardenArchDaily

Xiang Restaurant / PERSIMMON HILLS architects

Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors • Kyoto, Japan. Text description provided by the architects. The interior design project for a Chinese restaurant recently opened in the new shopping mall located just in front of Matsuiyamate Station in Kyo-tanabe City, Kyoto. The design concept of the shopping mall is “the garden of the town.” The passage garden in the shopping mall is designed to create the continuity to the town, and it will be filled with greens in the future so the garden will be the forest that connects people with the town.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

House CCB by Ralph Germann Architectes

House CCB is a luminous residence located in the Swiss Alps / Switzerland redesigned in 2020 by Ralph Germann Architectes. In the Swiss Alps, architect Ralph Germann turns a traditional barn into a luminous residence. Behind the monumental stone walls that have remained intact, he envisions a bright interior bathed in natural light.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Villa Artemis by KORDAS Architects

Villa Artemis is a beautiful traditional house located on the Greek island of Tinos, recently designed by KORDAS Architects. The villa is part of a complex of seven newly built houses in the picturesque village of Triantaros in Tinos. Located in the heart of the traditional settlement, on a slope...
Designhomeadore.com

Jazz by Zikzak Architects

Jazz is an industrial apartment located in Ukraine, recently designed by Zikzak Architects. This apartment design project had its challenges and benefits. The main advantage: the familiar customer, with whom we embodied the project Black Jack. We know the tastes, priorities, and objectives. We have developed an optimal style of communication, we are able to anticipate a lot of the wishes of the client at the stage of unformed ideas.
Beauty & Fashionarchitizer.com

Lightus Retreat // Joongwon Architects

Retreat is a vacation home located in the wilderness of Lake Tahoe, a destination frequented by visitors near and far. Situated in a heavily wooded area, the design of the cabin stands away from traditional approaches of clear-cutting the site in favor of designing around trees. . By carefully demarcating...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Floating Gardens // Orange Architects

Floating Gardens proposes an integral development with a school and 192 apartments above. Sloterdijk Centre will form the heart of a large-scale area development called Haven-Stad.We are making a place where pioneers can actively contribute to the development of their building and neighbourhood. A place that combines an abundance of greenery with living in a dynamic city.
Visual Artretaildesignblog.net

PrivatBank Offices by ZIKZAK architects

ZIKZAK architects realized a modern space that motivates PrivatBank staff to work efficiently at their location in Kyiv, Ukraine. Transformation of the corridor system into an open space while preserving private areas. Precisely calculated logistics of transit areas, ergonomics of workplaces and meeting rooms. Realization. The space was transformed in...
Yogaretaildesignblog.net

Portable store by Schemata Architects

On Jeju Island in South Korea, Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects has completed a retail space for folding bicycles called ‘Portable’. Geared towards tourists visiting Jeju, the store rents and sells only folding bikes with the idea that they’re easier to transport around the island or pack into the back of a car.
Interior Designarcheyes.com

5 Useful Plumbing Tips for Architects

Incorporating plumbing design into any home is a tricky thing. Although it may seem like a straightforward task, there are always guidelines and regulations to consider. There are also plenty of benefits far beyond the convenience of a well-designed room. If you’re an architect in drafting work that also includes...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Villa E // C.F. Møller Architects

Villa in northern Aarhus, Denmark, made of exclusive quality materials, with a unique level of de-tail and references to iconic architecture.Villa E is located in an undulating district of small, detached houses in northern Aarhus. The concept, materials and level of detail are inspired by the iconic Aarhus University, which was also designed by C.F.
Buffalo, NYhomeadore.com

Gallery House by John Wingfelder Architect

Gallery House is a contemporary home located in Buffalo, New York, designed in 2020 by John Wingfelder Architect. Set in one of Buffalo, New York’s historic urban districts, this project is a story of transformation: From a traditional 1930 house with limited daylight and many discrete spaces, to a contemporary art lover’s ideal dwelling.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Bankside Loft by Yard Architects

Bankside Loft is a beautiful industrial apartment located in London, United Kingdom, designed in 2020 by Yard Architects. Bankside Lofts, opposite the iconic Tate Modern building, was one of the first projects developed by the Manhattan Loft Corporation. They pioneered an unusual model, selling flats as ‘shells’ for owners to fit out themselves. Bankside Lofts was once of their earliest developments. We were asked to reconfigure and update one of the apartments in the Victorian section of the building, for a couple who wanted more privacy and better entertaining space.
Interior Designhomeworlddesign.com

Home for the Arts in Amsterdam by i29 interior architects

In a former industrial area in the north of Amsterdam, this apartment building was built for people providing freedom to all co-design their own homes. An open loft space without a prefixed layout and a double height ceiling gave us the possibilities to realize a completely custom designed interior, made to measure for a writer and art collector couple.
Museumsarchitizer.com

Amos Rex Museum // JKMM Architects

Amos Rex Museum is a new art museum located in the heart of Helsinki. The project consists of two parts: a new subterranean museum and the renovation of a 1930’s listed building: Lasipalatsi.Amos Rex rethinks the urban park as part of our museum experience. Its structure is built with large concrete domes.
Interior Designhomestratosphere.com

Open House Villa by SAK Architects

From cityscapes to farmlands, a drive with varying skylines is a journey in itself as one reaches the house; a home to our client who preferred raw and rustic experience over a luxury stay. The owner has his farm surrounded to this house and their parents enjoy the simplicity of this place. Nestled on the outskirts of Pune is a 5000 ft2 weekend home, designed by the team of architects at SAK designs, Ahmedabad., India. This house inhabits not just individuals but also various flora and fauna with each changing season.
WorldDezeen

Unemori Architects creates "earthquake-proof" community centre in Fukushima

Architecture studio Unemori Architects has built the Sukagawa Community Center in Fukushima as part of the wider rejuvenation of the city after the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake. Created in collaboration with Ishimoto Architectural & Engineering Firm, the community centre was designed to be a space that demonstrates the revitalisation of the city.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Garden chairs for outdoor dining by Allermuir and Benjamin Hubert

Benjamin Hubert makes his outdoor furniture debut with his design studio Layer, presenting the Crop collection for British furniture company Allermuir. The collection, including an armchair, two dining chairs, and two stools, is available in a wide and appealing colour palette that covers classics such as black and green, as well as bold hues like pink, blue and mint.
Visual Arthomeworlddesign.com

Skygarden House / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Situated on a narrow lot in an older Toronto neighbourhood, the Skygarden House by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design provides outdoor living spaces on multiple levels to address the owners’ desire for a better connection to the home’s natural surroundings. The owners used to spend their weekends at a home in the country, located next to a stream and surrounded by trees. For their new urban home, they wanted to emulate this bucolic experience and satisfy their deep connection to nature.