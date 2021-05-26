Noble by Apollo Architects & Associates

Viewfinder House is an amazing mountain house located in Truckee, California, designed in 2020 by Faulkner Architects. “Can all of the rooms enjoy this view?” was our client’s question on our first site walk. We were looking at the Pacific Crest of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in the distance. This question formed the seed of our conceptual approach to the design of the house. We organized the family-driven program of 7,200 square feet into a simple two-part scheme. The lower-level base follows the street geometry, while the upper levels are twisted slightly to align with the view. The steel base protects the structure from deep winter snows common in the Sierra Nevada and allows the lower-level form to disappear into the grade on the high side of the topography.