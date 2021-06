TO THE EDITOR: Dear Parents, As students graduating high school, we have seen firsthand the consequences of parents supporting underage drinking. As we reflect on the past four years as members of the Madison Chatham Coalition Teen Task Force, we want to share an important message to parents: just as teens do not need to drink in order to “fit in” or “be cool” among their peers, parents also do not need to provide alcohol or have their home labeled as the “party house” in order to fit in with their peers.