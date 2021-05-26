Cancel
Best mattress deals in June 2021: Top offers on Emma, Simba and Dormeo

By Eva Waite-Taylor and Louise Whitbread
The Independent
 17 days ago

After the turbulence of the past year, chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep. In fact, research shows that despite the fact we’ve had more time to sleep owing to lockdown , the quality of our Zs has become worse.

In the interests of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without . It’s certainly worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.

Another way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council , you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.

The IndyBest mattress buying guide is a good place to start if you need some expert advice on everything from choosing the right firmness for you, to deciphering the difference between memory foam and spring. And, if you want to add a finishing touch, be sure to consult our guide to the best mattress toppers on the market, and make sure your bedding is on point.

As for making sure buying a new mattress is less of a costly endeavour, we’re also here to help. With a constant eye out for a good deal, we’ve rounded up the cheapest priced mattresses below. And we’ve just spotted that Simba has launched its bank holiday sale, offering 35 per cent off when you spend £300 or more. Read on for how you can snap up the deal.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Simba hybrid mattress: Was £829, now £538.85, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4QY2_0aBvMqxF00

Simba is currently offering 35 per cent off when you spend £300 or more, but it’s only available for a limited time only so make sure you don’t miss out. This one came out top in our Emma vs Simba hybrid mattress review thanks to being the perfect match for “front or side sleepers (which, let’s face it, make up the majority of sleepers)”.

Its temperature regulation also got a special mention, with our writer noting that even in summer, “you’ll find this keeps sweat at bay, thanks to pretty much every layer having been designed to promote airflow and cooling – something you won’t find in mattresses made purely of foam”. Want to learn more? Read the full review of the hybrid mattress .

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress: Was £1,159, now £753.35, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXO8y_0aBvMqxF00

“If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses . “You won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay, thanks to the added wool,” they said. As a top-of-the-range mattress in Simba’s line-up, we’d really recommend making use of this discount today.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress: Was £1,599, now £1,039.35, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FBuV_0aBvMqxF00

The brand claims that this, its latest mattress, is its most advanced. Boasting ten layers of support and comfort, including two spring layers, and a breathable topper, it has been designed to give you your best night’s sleep. Should the unlikely happen and you decide this one isn’t for you, there’s a 200-night trial on all of Simba’s mattresses and the brand will collect it for free.

Buy now

Brook + Wilde the lux mattress: Was £799, now £479.40, Brookandwilde.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqdPH_0aBvMqxF00

Made from six layers, including a supportive base, pocket springs, cooling memory foam and a breathable mattress cover, this mattress promises to give you a deep and restful night’s sleep. According to the brand, it’s been designed to make sure your back is supported and the mattress encourages spinal alignment. Much like other brands, Brook + Wilde offers a 100-night free trial and a 10-year guarantee. To benefit from the 40 per cent discount, simply enter the code MAY40 at checkout.

Buy now

Emma hybrid mattress: Was £809, now £485.40, Emma-mattress.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2UNi_0aBvMqxF00

Emma is a well-known, reliable brand when it comes to bedding, particularly mattresses. While the original (£449, Emma-mattress.co.uk ) is the bestseller, the hybrid is said to be even better, yet still affordable. Luckily, we put it to the test . “If you like your mattresses on the slightly softer and bouncier side, you’re bound to love this Emma mattress that would be right at home in a five-star hotel,” praised our writer. “Whatever position you sleep in, you’ll enjoy the benefits of the support”. If you’re looking for a versatile option for people who sleep in different positions throughout the night, this is the bed for you. Enter the code “HYBRID40” at checkout to make use of the whopping 40 per cent discount.

Buy now

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress: Was £799.99, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6Dvo_0aBvMqxF00

A top performer in our review of the best mattresses , our writer noted that “you get a lot of bang for your buck with this affordable mattress from a reassuringly well-known brand”. With four layers in total, side sleepers “are unlikely to be disappointed”. And for the eco-conscious among us, it is “recyclable and is not made with any harmful chemicals or emissions (with certification to prove it)”.

What’s more, this mattress comes with a free Octasmart pillow (£49, Dormeo.co.uk ) and if you enter “ADVANCED10” at checkout, you’ll get an additional 10 per cent off.

Buy now

Eve the original mattress: Was £699, now £489, Evesleep.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb46Y_0aBvMqxF00

There’s a whopping 30 per cent off this mattress from leading bed-in-a-box brand, Eve Sleep. At 24cm thickness with medium firmness, this foam mattress is said to be supportive – particularly for those who sleep on their back.

With a breathable fabric, it has moisture-wicking qualities, meaning even on the warmest of nights, you shouldn’t become damp with sweat. Although we haven’t tested this specific model, we are a fan of the brand here at IndyBest, so this mattress should prove an excellent entry point if you’re looking to spend a little less.

A big selling point is that with all Eve mattresses you can arrange to have your old mattress removed and recycled at the same time.

Buy now

Dormeo memory plus memory foam mattress: Was £629.99, now £249.99, Dormeo.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spo0j_0aBvMqxF00

We almost had to do a double-take when we saw the whopping discount on this mattress from leading brand Dormeo. The company’s original bestseller has a medium firmness and is said to provide good support whatever your size or sleeping position. Arriving rolled and sealed, simply take it out of the box and watch it grow until it’s ready to sleep on.

Buy now

Otty hybrid mattress: Was £699.99, now £419.99, Otty.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eun3W_0aBvMqxF00

Available in single, small double, double, king, super king and emperor sizes, this model received high praise in our review of the best mattresses . With five layers, it is on the firm side and our reviewer noted that she could feel it adapting to her body as they moved, “giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress”. Plus, it proved “particularly supportive” for their spine, with our writer calling it “brilliant” for those who sleep on their back.

Buy now

Sleepeezee Jessica: Was £809.95, now £639.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKJWl_0aBvMqxF00

“If you’re looking for a medium-firm all-rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy,” noted our writer in the review of the best mattresses . It’s breathable, doesn’t get too warm and “you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over”. They added that nobody “should have any complaints” about this mattress.

Buy now

Get to sleep easier with our IndyBest guide to the products the team can’t nod off (or wake up) without

