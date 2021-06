If you haven’t watched the most recent episode of The Bad Batch and don’t want any spoilers then please do not read any further…. When the original run of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was canceled there were a lot of stories left up in the air. At Star Wars Celebration in 2017, Dave Filoni hosted a panel where he brought some unfinished clips from episodes that he was working on for the upcoming canceled seasons. One of the most talked-about clips was the showdown between Boba Fett and Cad Bane. With the clip ending with both bounty hunters laying on the ground the only answer we knew was that Boba Fett survived the showdown. After that everything has been left up in the air especially with what happened to Cad Bane, did he survived Boba Fett’s blast? You can check out the clip below.