Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Carrie Symonds went ‘completely crackers’ over press story on her dog amid Covid chaos in Downing Street, Cummings claims

By Jon Sharman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273LcU_0aBvMNnW00

Amid chaos in Downing Street ahead of England’s first coronavirus lockdown, Boris Johnson ’s fiancée was “going completely crackers” about press coverage of their dog, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

On 12 March 2020, as officials scrambled to devise a strategy for fighting Covid-19 and held top-level meetings about potential military action in the Middle East, Carrie Symonds ’ focus was allegedly captured by a story in The Times about her pet Dilyn.

The story in question, published a day earlier, carried claims the couple planned to have Dilyn re-homed once their baby was born because they had “grown weary” of it. Ms Symonds responded angrily that the suggestion was “total crap”.

Mr Cummings claimed in an explosive evidence session with MPs on Wednesday that Ms Symonds demanded the press office “deal with” the coverage even as ministers and national security officials tried to juggle the looming health crisis with demands by Donald Trump’s White House for joint bombing raids in Iraq.

The PM’s former adviser said 12 March began with him texting Mr Johnson at 7.48am to push for a lockdown announcement that day and to “force the pace”.

Once the country’s leaders assembled to begin addressing Covid-19 that day, however, they were derailed, Mr Cummings said.

He told MPs: “Suddenly, the national security people came in and said, ‘Trump wants us to join a bombing campaign in the Middle East tonight’, and we need to start having meetings about that through the day with Cobra as well.

To sign up to The Independent’s free politics newsletters click here

“So everything to do with Cobra that day on Covid was completely disrupted because you had these two parallel sets of meetings, you had the national security people running in and out talking about, ‘Are we going to bomb the Middle East?’

“And then to add to it, it sounds so surreal it couldn't possibly be true, that day The Times had run a huge story about the prime minister and his girlfriend and their dog, and the prime minister's girlfriend was going completely crackers about this story and demanding that the press office deal with that.

“So, we have this sort of completely insane situation in which part of the building was saying, ‘Are we going to bomb Iraq?’, part of the building was arguing about whether or not we’re going to do quarantine or not do quarantine, the prime minister has his girlfriend going crackers about something completely trivial.

“And you have all these meetings kind of going on through the course of the 12th.”

The Independent has contacted No 10 for comment.

Later in his evidence, Mr Cummings claimed that Ms Symonds had been “desperate to get rid of me and all my team” in mid-2020, as his relationship with Mr Johnson soured.

He and the prime minister disagreed strongly about how to handle coronavirus and what lessons should be learnt from the pandemic, Mr Cummings added.

An he pointed the finger as Ms Symonds again for playing a part in distracting the prime minister from dealing with the early stages of the pandemic. Asked whether the prime minister was distracted around February, Mr Cummings replied: "It's certainly the case that in February, it's a matter of public record that he was distracted.

“He was finalising his divorce, his girlfriend wanted him to announce she was pregnant and their engagement and there was his finances and all that sort of stuff. Certainly in February, he had a very, very difficult time in his private life for sure."

Additional reporting by Press Association

The Independent

The Independent

140K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Downing Street#Uk#Bombing#Total Chaos#Times#Cobra#Press Association#Mr Cummings#Crackers#Joint Bombing Raids#England#February#Ministers#Pet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Public HealthMedscape News

Cummings: Hancock 'Should Have Been Fired' Over COVID Handling

Government ministers "fell disastrously short" of what the public deserved during the COVID-19 pandemic, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings said today. In a series of explosive comments to MPs, Mr Cummings said that England's Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for multiple offences, including lying to people on multiple occasions. In a further swipe at politicians, he described as "crackers" the choice the electorate faced at the last election between his former boss and ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dominic Cummings condemns Matt Hancock for failing to 'understand' herd immunity and says government only 'bodged' a Covid Plan B in March last year amid 'total chaos' after realising HALF A MILLION people could die

Dominic Cummings has escalated his extraordinary assault on the government over coronavirus claiming ministers did not 'understand' herd immunity - and only switched to a 'Plan B' after being warned more than half a million people would die. The former No10 chief launched another devastating swipe at Matt Hancock and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings: How papers reacted to explosive claims at Covid hearing

Explosive revelations by Dominic Cummings about how the govenrment responded to the coronavirus pandemic feature on the front of many of Thursday’s papers.The former aide’s marathon seven-hour session of evidence to MPs provided plenty of incendiary claims, with some calling it a “rain of fire” and others a “Domshell”.His comments included suggestions government failings led to tens of thousands of people dying unnecessarily, through to Mr Cummings saying he did not think Mr Johnson was suitable to be prime minister.The Times features a sketch from Quentin Letts on its front page in which he refers to the session as "longer...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson welcomed Covid ‘chaos’ because it made him more popular, Cummings claims

Boris Johnson welcomed the “chaos” of the pandemic because it boosted the public’s support for him, Dominic Cummings has dramatically claimed.The ex-adviser said he planned to quit by the end of last year, but suggested to the prime minister that he was more frightened of him than he was of the Covid crisis.“Chaos isn’t that bad, it means people have to look to me to see who is in charge,” the prime minister allegedly replied.Mr Cummings also turned on the prime minister for refusing to shut the UK’s borders as the second wave of the pandemic loomed last autumn.At the...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds ‘to marry next summer’

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are to “celebrate their wedding” in summer next year, it has been reported. The couple have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for an event on Saturday July 30 2022, according to The Sun. The paper said details of where they will...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Dominic Cummings: PM thought Covid was just a 'scare story'

The Prime Minister thought coronavirus was just a "scare story" and the "new swine flu" last February, Dominic Cummings has told MPs. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser said Number 10 did not take the threat of Covid-19 seriously and it was suggested Professor Chris Whitty should inject the PM with the virus live on television.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

TEN MILLION over-50s and vulnerable people in Indian variant hotspots will get urgent second doses as infections double in some areas and scientists and Dominic Cummings urge DELAY to May 17 unlocking

Ten million people could have their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine brought forward as the Government tries to slow the spread of the Indian variant. Ministers last night approved plans aimed at slowing the spread of the imported strain of Covid-19, after cases doubled in a week. Older people...
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Matt Hancock to lead press conference amid Dominic Cummings allegations

Matt Hancock is expected to lead a Downing Street press conference today in light of Dominic Cummings’ allegations. Dominic Cummings was giving evidence to the Commons health and science committees on Wednesday where he made a series of bombshell claims about the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson’s...