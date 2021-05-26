Bitcoin Beaten By Avocado As A Store Of Value During Recent Crash Reveals Data

Following Bitcoin's historic drop and the ensuing investor reprisal against Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, the cryptocurrency seems to have stabilized, as it is trading roughly at a price level of $40,000. While this price level has not allowed Bitcoin to recover all of its lost value since the crash, it is an optimistic indicator that the worst might be behind investors. However, the recent gains have not stopped journalists and analysts from asking whether a Bitcoin investment is worth the risk, especially since the cryptocurrency is not 'backed' by a traditional guarantor.