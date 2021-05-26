Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Video of bees working together to open a Fanta bottle attracts millions

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRcfA_0aBvML2400

A video of two bees working together to open a bottle of fizzy drink has drawn millions of views on Twitter.

In the video, two bees are seen working in unison to open a bottle of orange flavoured Fanta .

According to video licensee “ Viral Hog ”, who shared the footage to YouTube on Sunday, it was filmed in São Paulo, Brazil, on 17 May.

A woman filming is heard saying in Portuguese: “The bees teamed up to steal my soda”.

“And they will do it,” she says, before the bees finally lift the cap off the bottle of Fanta, “Look, so smooth....Darn it!”

Twitter users were astonished by the two bees, with 3.4 million viewing a video shared by “Buitengebieden” on Tuesday.

“Incredible, what a joy to watch,” wrote a Twitter user. “The innate intelligence of nature!”

“Who needs a bottle opener when you can get two bees to do it for you,” another wrote.

Bees are widely recognised as intelligent, and are often forced to adapt to different sources of food, and different environments.

In fact, bees work together to form hives and can fly as far away as 5km to find flowers and other sources of nectar, according to The Conversation .

The nectar is then taken back to build the hive — and honey comb — on which the invertebrates feed.

“Ants, bees, and termites all have very high intelligence,” a biologist and specialist in invertebrates, Marc Srour, told Atlas Obscura .

“They have to recognise nest mates, [and] communicate with them often”.

Although fizzy drinks, including orange flavoured Fanta, are not a natural source of nectar, bees are still attracted to them.

View All 109 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#The Bottle#Food And Drink#Natural Food#Twitter#Ants#Orange Flavoured Fanta#Nectar#Fizzy Drinks#Hives#Honey Comb#Flowers#Nest Mates#Invertebrates#Joy#Termites#Viral Hog#Portuguese#Video Licensee#S O Paulo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Pets
Country
Brazil
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
PennLive.com

Lithuanian man designed Euthanasia Coaster to ‘humanely…take the life of a human being’

A Lithuanian man once came up with the idea of an “Euthanasia Coaster,” the purpose of which was to take the lives of its riders. Designer Julijonas Urbonas even drew up the plans for the fatal theme park attraction in 2010, calling it “a hypothetic death machine in the form of a roller coaster, engineered to humanely—with elegance and euphoria—take the life of a human being.”
AnimalsPosted by
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: The rascally raccoon — live fast, eat trash

That chunky, masked robber slinking out of your trash can is not a bear, it is most likely a raccoon. Raccoons are versatile mammals that eat just about anything and live just about anywhere. They are bold and rather curious, so it’s no surprise they don’t have an issue raiding your trash can or garden.
Animalsdixonpilot.com

Why Bees Appear in Cave Paintings

As with so many other aspects of the prehistoric world, we are not entirely certain why bees appear in cave paintings. But there is no doubting their prevalence. By looking at a few examples and positing some thoughts, hopefully we can get one step closer to the truth. Examples. An...
AnimalsPosted by
ScienceAlert

This Unique Flower Smells Like Dead Insects to Attract And Trap Coffin Flies

Not all flowers smell like roses. An unusual plant in Greece gives off the scent of decaying insects, probably as a way to attract and trap coffin flies (Megaselia scalaris). The stinky flower is called Aristolochia microstoma, and according to scientists, it's the first known case of a plant that reeks of dead invertebrates to spread its pollen. Coffin flies, as their name suggests, seek out decaying matter in which they can lay their eggs, thus providing food for the hatched larvae. This usually means a vertebrate corpse or feces. But the cocktail of smells produced by A. microstoma is a little different from the...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Lobsters And Oysters Used To Be Considered Working Class Food

Lobsters and oysters seem to exude an aura of status — and what's surprising about that? If you've ever purchased either, you know they can cost a pretty penny. According to Food Republic, in 2018 the average price of a lobster roll in Boston was $24, with some vendors selling what is essentially scraps of lobster meat thrown in a hot dog bun for as much as $49. Likewise, in most places, oysters can only be harvested seasonally, creating a limited supply. (Some oyster eaters are so serious about this seasonality, they strictly abide by the "r" rule — or only eating the mollusk during the months with the letter "r" between April and September, according to the Florida Museum.) But did you know these delicacies had more humble beginnings, and were once regarded as a working class food?
Animalsscoopcube.com

Two bees unscrew the cap from a bottle of Fanta. from

Will nature no longer surprise us one day? Nothing is less certain. While we believed that common animals like bees finally took us by surprise, a viral video recently appeared showing us the opposite. In fact, two bees managed to uncork a bottle of soda themselves. How is it possible ?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Animalsnerdist.com

Baby Giraffe Discovering Its Shadow Is a Tall Glass of Cute

While giraffes are exceedingly majestic at an average height of somewhere between 16 and 19 feet—with their necks alone making up more than a third of that height—they’re quite goofy as calves. In a classic display of said goofiness, here is a baby giraffe discovering its shadow for the first time. And, it seems, attempting to make friends with it. As every baby giraffe seeing its shadow for the first time should.
AnimalsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Never-Aging Ants With a Terrible Secret

Deep in the forests of Germany, nestled neatly into the hollowed-out shells of acorns, live a smattering of ants who have stumbled upon a fountain of youth. They are born workers, but do not do much work. Their days are spent lollygagging about the nest, where their siblings shower them with gifts of food. They seem to elude the ravages of old age, retaining a durably adolescent physique, their outer shells soft and their hue distinctively tawny. Their scent, too, seems to shift, wafting out an alluring perfume that endears them to others. While their sisters, who have nearly identical genomes, perish within months of being born, these death-defying insects live on for years and years and years.