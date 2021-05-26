This ‘Genius’ Produce Container Set Has a Space-Saving Feature Shoppers Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve become well-versed in the sport of hauling around heavy laundry baskets. I don’t have a washer and dryer in my apartment, so I take my clothes to my parents’ place once a week to use theirs. Due to all the back and forth over the years, I’ve gotten picky about the kinds of laundry baskets I use. Durability and portability are of the utmost importance, and comfortable handles are a must. And since I live in a small apartment, I need one that won’t hog up my already limited storage space. After doing some digging, I found laundry bins that are specifically designed to collapse and be stored, including the SAMMART Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket. And I only wish I’d discovered it sooner.