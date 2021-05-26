Zoom Adds Support for iPad Pro's New Center Stage Feature
The Zoom app for iOS was today updated to introduce support for the latest iPad Pro models, with the new software adding integration with the Center Stage feature. Apple's 2021 iPad Pro models include a front-facing "Center Stage" Ultra Wide camera function that uses machine learning to automatically detect people in the frame, panning and zooming to keep them in view during FaceTime calls. The feature recognizes when other people join or exit a call, adjusting the camera position to fit everyone in.www.macrumors.com