Zoom Adds Support for iPad Pro's New Center Stage Feature

Apple recently refreshed its iPad Pro lineup with the Apple M1 chip, and it’s undoubtedly a beast of a machine. But even though it’s more powerful than any tablet on the market today, it still has a few shortcomings. iPadOS, for instance, is one of the major drawbacks of the iPad Pro 2021, as it holds it back from achieving its true potential. Secondly, it lacks a couple of features that you’d find on most major flagship smartphones these days, like wireless charging support. However, according to recent reports, Apple may introduce some of these features in next year’s model.