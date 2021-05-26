Match preview: KC NWSL hosts the Chicago Red Stars @ Legends Field

It was a complete game by us. From the opening whistle, we were excellent in our movement of the ball. We were excellent in our movement off the ball. We created some very good chances. For us to score two goals before the half, I think that says a lot. By the time you go in for halftime, you can sort of get your wits about you. They made a change late in the first half with a sub about the 35th minute to change their formation. We made a couple adjustments. The guys were very good on both sides of the ball.