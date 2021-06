You know, few things are more annoying to an Orioles fan than when Yankee fans descend upon Camden Yards, even when the ballpark is limited to a capacity of about 10,000, and simply take over the atmosphere of the place. It’s bad enough that the Orioles almost always lose to the Yankees, often in painful ways. But that pain is made even more severe by the raucous hooting and hollering and cheering that accompanies every bit of Orioles misfortune.