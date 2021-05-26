PODCAST: El Pirata Steals Three Points From The Shores Of Jersey

Nashville SC’s headman and two of his star players met with the media to preview Wednesday’s game against Toronto FC. Watch or read their full comments here. “It’s the first midweek game that we’ve had this season. It does present a slightly different look to it physically, of course. Getting adjusted to the warmer weather and that draining aspect that it can have on players. So we had a recovery day yesterday, and we’ve got about some work this morning, and likewise we will tomorrow. Most importantly, we’ll do our utmost to keep the players fresh and ready and just as bright mentally as well as physically for the game on Wednesday, which I’m sure will be a very tough one.