PODCAST: El Pirata Steals Three Points From The Shores Of Jersey

By Sam.Fahmi
massivereport.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Crew couldn’t muster up anything from the run of play against NYCFC. HOWEVER, two moments of brilliance from the man, who is quickly building up to legend status, Lucas Zelarayan gave the Crew its first true road win since 2019. Columbus will take on Toronto FC in the...

www.massivereport.com
