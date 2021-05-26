Cancel
Diamonds Are at Fault

By Vincent Salters
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep earthquakes represent brittle failure in a generally ductile regime and the mechanism that causes these earthquakes below 300 kilometers is debated. Proposed mechanisms for deep earthquakes include a delayed phase transition of olivine at depth, development of weakness zones associated with spinel transitions or a potential role for fluids. Hydrous minerals and carbonates can be carried down by the subducted slab to depths below 300 kilometers.

