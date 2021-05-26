What’s the Beef About Methane?
Methane is the second most important greenhouse gas, and livestock produce one-third of anthropogenic methane emissions. Chang et al. [2021] quantify the potential for mitigating methane emissions through continued improvement in livestock management practices that reduce the amount of methane emitted per kilogram of livestock protein produced. This emphasis on production efficiency is shown to offer the greatest potential to reduce methane emissions as the demand for livestock products grows in a prosperous world. Some of the largest mitigation opportunities are in developing countries where livestock production is expected to grow but efficiencies are currently low.eos.org