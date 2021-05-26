Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: King of the Hill

By John Ford
draysbay.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rays dropped a 2-1 contest to the Royals, ending the second longest win streak in franchise history at 11 games. But in the loss, Rich Hill was pretty good!. Hill went on to tie the record at 27 after the final batter he faced, capping off a pretty great night.

www.draysbay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Tom Verducci
Person
Fred Mcgriff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Chicago#Tampa Bay Rays News#Neilsolondz#W Byjoshsolomon#The Tampa Bay Rays#Fox Sports#New Era#Newera#Komunews#Fangraphs Baseball#Washington Post#Komu#Rays Fans#St Pete#Tonight#Strikeouts#Rhp Corey Kluber#Rays Glasnow#Mlb Hats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Leaves yard in win

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Mets on Sunday. Lowe's 375-foot laser to right in the sixth inning answered Patrick Mazeika's own solo shot in the visitor's half of the frame and restored the Rays' lead to four runs. Lowe is still slashing an unacceptable .195/.305/.391 for the season, but he's now hit in four straight games, also rapping out a double in addition to Sunday's homer and drawing three walks over that span.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

2021 New York Mets Week 6 In Review 5/10-5/16

To start the week, the 2021 New York Mets had a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. In the first game, Marcus Stroman took on John Means, who was making his first start since his no-hitter. It was a pitcher’s duel for the first six innings, as neither pitcher gave up a run. In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, Means was pinch-hit for and Mets manager Luis Rojas went to Aaron Loup in the bullpen.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevan Smith: Designated for assignment

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.
MLBSFGate

N.Y. Mets-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays fourth. Austin Meadows flies out to shallow center field to Dominic Smith. Ji-Man Choi singles to right center field. Brandon Lowe reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ji-Man Choi out at second. Manuel Margot homers to left field. Brandon Lowe scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers acquire Yoshi Tsutsugo in trade with Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers added some bench depth this weekend, acquiring corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tsutsugo, 29, had been designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in the deal.
MLBYardbarker

Royals get walked off by Sox in heartbreaking fashion

Losing because of Jose Abreu’s legs is a tough pill to swallow. Heartbreak. That’s all that comes to mind as the Royals lose on a walk-off breaking ball in the dirt. The Royals got the scoring started in the first inning after Carlos Santana got a one-out walk (shocker), Andrew Benintendi continued his good May with a single up the middle. After a passed ball which advanced both runners, Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center to score Santana giving the Royals an early 1-0 lead. As I mentioned in the pre-game game thread, Singer needed to improve on his ability to handle adversity and he had that from the jump after Tim Anderson led off with a single up the middle. Singer got the next batter, Adam Eaton, to roll over into a double play. However, trouble was not avoided when Singer then walked Yoan Moncada and then allowed a Jose Abreu single. With runners on first and third, Singer got rookie-of-the-year candidate Yermin Mercedes to ground out to Nicky Lopez.
MLBESPN

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLBlindyssports.com

Marcus Stroman, Mets aim to avert sweep by Rays

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is looking to keep his club from being swept. The right-hander gets the nod in Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. The teams will play their second straight matinee after Tampa Bay recorded a 12-5 rout of the Mets on Saturday afternoon.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Josh Fleming helps Rays secure series sweep vs. Mets

Manuel Margot and Willy Adames belted two-run homers, starter Josh Fleming fired five shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Mets with a 7-1 win Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays' series sweep of the National League East club pushed their winning streak to...
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals lose after replay review says Jose Abreu wasn’t tagged at home

The Kansas City Royals came up on the short end of a controversial replay call at the end of a suspenseful Sunday on Chicago’s south side. Wade Davis’ wild pitch with two outs in a tie game allowed Jose Abreu to score from third and gave the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 walk-off win in front of an announced 9,928 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi batting third for Rays Sunday; Yandy Diaz sitting

The Tampa Bay Rays will start Ji-Man Choi as their first baseman in Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Choi will take over first base duties from Yandy Diaz Sunday and bat third while Diaz takes the afternoon off. Our models project Choi for 9.6 fantasy points in his...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Gets another look in rotation

Bubic is listed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Due to off days over the next two Mondays and Sunday, the Royals could have gotten by with a four-man rotation until May 29 in Minnesota, but manager Mike Matheny has instead decided to give Bubic a look as the No. 5 starter. He'll join the rotation as a replacement for Daniel Lynch, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after failing to escape the third inning in a May 13 loss to Detroit. Bubic worked behind Lynch in long relief that day, striking out six over five scoreless frames. Bubic tossed 80 pitches in that outing, so he should be relatively stretched out heading into what will be his first start in the big leagues this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Happy Sunday! Today, the Chicago White Sox will face off against the Kansas City Royals for the finale of this four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field. This series hasn’t gone exactly how we may have wanted it to, with the Royals breaking their 11-game losing streak against the White Sox in the first game of the doubleheader on Friday, and stealing a win from our ace Carlos Rodón yesterday.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Aquire Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hit increasingly hard with injuries so far this season. After only a month and a half into the season, the Dodgers have 14 players who they thought would figure prominently in the season on the injured list. The 15th player may come Monday, as...
MLBRoyals Review

Can we all agree not to overreact to one month of baseball again?

No matter how the rest of 2021 turns out, we’ve probably already witnessed the core event of the season. The Kansas City Royals stormed out of the gate and, at the end of April, stood at 15-9 with the best record in the American League. But after getting their 16th win on May 1, it would be until May 14 until the Royals would pick up their 17th. The sandwich filling in between was a giant glob of a disgusting, Marmite-and-cheese 11-game losing streak.
MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: 5/17/21

These are notes on prospects from lead prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen. Read previous installments here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Durham Age: 20 Org Rank: 1 (1st overall) FV: 80. Line:. 4-for-5, 2B. Notes. Franco is now hitting .348/.404/.652 on the year and he’s doing it as a 20-year-old at Triple-A...